LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Short Interest Up 110.8% in October

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,000 shares, an increase of 110.8% from the September 30th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.75 and a 200 day moving average of $88.93. The firm has a market cap of $237.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.73. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $102.65.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LVMUY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

