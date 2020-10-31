Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.4% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.16.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LOW opened at $158.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.24. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

