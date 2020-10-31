Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 6.1% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $50,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 57,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,572,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 538,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $89,339,000 after buying an additional 122,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securiti upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.16.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOW opened at $158.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

