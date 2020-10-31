Lonestar Resources US (LONEQ) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS: LONEQ) is one of 268 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lonestar Resources US to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US $195.15 million -$103.02 million -0.06 Lonestar Resources US Competitors $7.37 billion $357.76 million 5.72

Lonestar Resources US’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lonestar Resources US. Lonestar Resources US is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US -133.69% -17.01% -1.86% Lonestar Resources US Competitors -95.18% 36.88% -0.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lonestar Resources US and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US 0 0 0 0 N/A Lonestar Resources US Competitors 2720 9987 13551 448 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 116.06%. Given Lonestar Resources US’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lonestar Resources US has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Lonestar Resources US has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lonestar Resources US’s competitors have a beta of 2.05, indicating that their average share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lonestar Resources US competitors beat Lonestar Resources US on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Lonestar Resources US Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

