Loews (L) to Release Earnings on Monday

Loews (NYSE:L) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%.

Get Loews alerts:

NYSE L opened at $34.68 on Friday. Loews has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $56.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several analysts have recently commented on L shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.