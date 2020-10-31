Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Trimmed by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.7% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $34,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 995,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,290,766,000 after acquiring an additional 519,019 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 677,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,376,000 after buying an additional 362,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $861,553,000 after purchasing an additional 241,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,730,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $350.13 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $382.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

