Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Loblaw Companies in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

L has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

L stock opened at C$66.32 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$59.01 and a twelve month high of C$77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$68.84.

In related news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.52, for a total value of C$147,316.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$340,239.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.88%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

