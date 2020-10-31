LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Trading Up 6.4% Following Strong Earnings

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)’s share price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $31.97 and last traded at $31.68. Approximately 3,215,276 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,669,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.77.

The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 529,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 151,424 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 372,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 63,178 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 57,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 175,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96.

About LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

