LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.52

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.52 and last traded at $66.12, with a volume of 11436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.31.

RAMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.09.

The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.40.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.71 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James F. Arra sold 18,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,005,185.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,295,848.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $44,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,407.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,839 shares of company stock valued at $6,167,519 over the last 90 days. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in LiveRamp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 196,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

