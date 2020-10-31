LivePerson Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,566 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 703% compared to the typical daily volume of 195 call options.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

In related news, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $132,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,921,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $1,646,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,387 shares of company stock worth $3,081,248. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in LivePerson by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in LivePerson by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.07.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 33.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

