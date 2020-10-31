Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $57.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $55.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($7.05) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.20.

Shares of LYV opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average is $49.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.62 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post -7.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,443,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

