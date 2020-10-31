Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $57.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $55.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($7.05) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.20.
Shares of LYV opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average is $49.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.19.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,443,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.
