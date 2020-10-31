Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Up 9.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) shares shot up 9.3% during trading on Thursday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $12.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lithium Americas traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.11. 2,935,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 1,720,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LAC. Roth Capital lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 45,234 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth $870,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $873.42 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

