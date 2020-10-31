Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $14,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 2nd quarter worth $9,108,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,590,000 after buying an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Lindsay by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 30,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lindsay by 314.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNN opened at $105.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $120.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 0.24.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.36. Lindsay had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 88.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNN. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.60.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

