Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Receives $11.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIND. BidaskClub cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

LIND stock opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $414.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $18.34.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.08. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith acquired 214,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $2,379,518.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 272,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,932.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 38.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

