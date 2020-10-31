Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Limoneira worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 29.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Limoneira by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Limoneira alerts:

In other Limoneira news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $43,627.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,084.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.40 million, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.99. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.81 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Limoneira will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMNR shares. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Limoneira currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.