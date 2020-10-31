Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lightspeed Pos in a research report issued on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter.

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$50.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.66 million.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Pos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Pos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.