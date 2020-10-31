Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.14). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

LSPD stock opened at $32.03 on Thursday. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $39.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at $805,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth $5,450,000.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

