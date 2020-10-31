Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CEO Sells $1,698,308.64 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,964 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.76, for a total value of $1,698,308.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,070,994.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of LII opened at $271.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.73. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.40 and a 52-week high of $297.00. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.33 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Several analysts recently commented on LII shares. Vertical Group raised Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Vertical Research raised Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cowen started coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Lennox International from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 29.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

