Leggett & Platt (LEG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $845.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LEG opened at $41.73 on Friday. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

