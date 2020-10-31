Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Invests $202,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

PG stock opened at $137.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.87. The firm has a market cap of $339.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

