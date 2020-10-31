Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stake Lessened by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 114.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 58.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $61.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.