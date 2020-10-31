Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,312,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,506 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $235,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,800,000 after buying an additional 91,063 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 817,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,784,000 after purchasing an additional 22,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 27.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,161,000 after purchasing an additional 171,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $199.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $212.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.56.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.06.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

