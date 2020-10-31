L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Increased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 160.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 650.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. ValuEngine lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.11.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $161.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.48 and its 200-day moving average is $180.12. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.51.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

