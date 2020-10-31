L Brands, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for L Brands in a report released on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst M. Degulis anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on L Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on L Brands from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on L Brands from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on L Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on L Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Shares of LB opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88. L Brands has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $35.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 121,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 6.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 268.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

