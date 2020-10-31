Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Stock Price Up 11.4% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)’s stock price rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $29.47 and last traded at $29.43. Approximately 504,071 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 431,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.66. Kraton had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 12.08%.

KRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Kraton from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kraton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Kraton by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kraton by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Kraton by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 32,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kraton by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Kraton by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $901.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.87.

Kraton Company Profile (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

