Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Stock Price Up 11.4% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)’s stock price rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $29.47 and last traded at $29.43. Approximately 504,071 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 431,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.
The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.66. Kraton had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 12.08%.
KRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Kraton from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kraton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.
The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $901.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.87.
Kraton Company Profile (NYSE:KRA)
Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.
