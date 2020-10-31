Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,409 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $12,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $31,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.42.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

