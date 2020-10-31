Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,409 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $12,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 28.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.42.

KHC opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of -203.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

