Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 47.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,339 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 254.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,576,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,725 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,332,000 after purchasing an additional 677,173 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 763.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 579,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,905,000 after purchasing an additional 512,303 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,446,000 after purchasing an additional 480,488 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $132.59 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

