KeyCorp Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Chegg in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.73.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $73.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.61. Chegg has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $89.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,336.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, Director John E. York sold 10,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $733,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,996.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $1,855,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,027,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,317,898.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,530,774. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

