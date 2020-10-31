KeyCorp Comments on Lightspeed Pos’ Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:LSP)

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) – KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lightspeed Pos in a research report issued on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.19). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lightspeed Pos’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$50.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.66 million.

