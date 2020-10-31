KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.56.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $124.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.65. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,557.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $992,387.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $757,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,365 shares of company stock worth $7,686,182. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

