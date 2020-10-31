Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) Corp. (KEN.V) (CVE:KEN) Shares Up 20%

Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) Corp. (KEN.V) (CVE:KEN)’s share price shot up 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 3,197,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,169% from the average session volume of 251,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of $3.56 million and a PE ratio of -1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04.

Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) Corp. (KEN.V) Company Profile (CVE:KEN)

Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) Corp. investigates, evaluates, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold. It holds a 100% exploration license in the Borubai gold project that covers an area of 164 square kilometers located in the Chuy Region, the Kyrgyz Republic. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

