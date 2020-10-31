Keith John Acquires 125,000 Shares of Pioneer Credit Limited (PNC.AX) (ASX:PNC) Stock

Pioneer Credit Limited (PNC.AX) (ASX:PNC) insider Keith John bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.47 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$58,750.00 ($41,964.29).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.50.
About Pioneer Credit Limited (PNC.AX)
Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Credit Limited (PNC.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Credit Limited (PNC.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.