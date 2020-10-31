Keith John Acquires 125,000 Shares of Pioneer Credit Limited (PNC.AX) (ASX:PNC) Stock

Pioneer Credit Limited (PNC.AX) (ASX:PNC) insider Keith John bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.47 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$58,750.00 ($41,964.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.50.

Pioneer Credit Limited (PNC.AX)

Pioneer Credit Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It acquires and services unsecured retail debt portfolios. Pioneer Credit Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

