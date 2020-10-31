KBC Group NV Trims Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,326 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.17% of FactSet Research Systems worth $21,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.50.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total value of $455,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,115.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.91, for a total value of $618,990.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,090.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,708,312 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDS stock opened at $306.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $329.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.05. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.21%. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

