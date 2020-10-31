KBC Group NV Sells 977 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 370,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in MetLife were worth $13,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in MetLife by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 1,331.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in MetLife by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

In other MetLife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). MetLife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

