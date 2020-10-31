KBC Group NV Sells 7,617 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,617 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Docusign were worth $14,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Docusign by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 955,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Docusign by 141.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Docusign in the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Docusign by 14.1% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $1,119,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,215,974.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $9,454,562.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,853,315.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,698 shares of company stock worth $22,229,708 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Docusign stock opened at $202.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Docusign Inc has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $290.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of -178.98 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.21 and its 200 day moving average is $179.39.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Docusign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Docusign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Docusign in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Docusign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.61.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

