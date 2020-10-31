KBC Group NV Sells 7,321 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,374 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 7,321 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Citrix Systems worth $14,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,615 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,168 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $31,086,000 after acquiring an additional 49,572 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,101 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $113.27 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.76.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.93.

In related news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $267,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,065.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $2,680,314.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,587,626. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.