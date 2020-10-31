KBC Group NV Sells 29,138 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,138 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.79% of SJW Group worth $13,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SJW shares. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $60.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.27. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $74.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.39.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $147.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.09 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 5.20%. Research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

