KBC Group NV Sells 289 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.77% of Valmont Industries worth $20,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $345,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 34.2% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 1,300 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total transaction of $190,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,452.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 3,500 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $514,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMI opened at $141.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.24. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $154.86.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

VMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.