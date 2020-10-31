KBC Group NV Sells 2,845 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.10% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $13,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. AXA increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 306,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,869,000 after purchasing an additional 40,610 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 120.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 189,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 26,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 100.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 388,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $56.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.87. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.92) by ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of ($33.69) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCL. Macquarie cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

In related news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,887,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,228,274.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $88,704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

