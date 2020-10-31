KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Align Technology worth $19,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 172.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.34, for a total value of $1,635,454.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,162 shares in the company, valued at $541,887.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.41, for a total value of $36,592,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,801,984.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,775 shares of company stock valued at $59,697,477. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $487.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.46.

Align Technology stock opened at $426.08 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $475.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $345.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.28. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.85.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.