KBC Group NV Raises Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 914.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 355,278 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.15% of WestRock worth $13,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 321.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023,194 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in WestRock by 0.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,860,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,630,000 after purchasing an additional 53,429 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 130.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,069,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of WestRock by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,925,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,681,000 after buying an additional 79,986 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,873,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,219,000 after buying an additional 728,200 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded WestRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $37.55 on Friday. WestRock has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

