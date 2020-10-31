KBC Group NV Purchases 683,939 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,747,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 683,939 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $78,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 102.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after acquiring an additional 25,658,276 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 6,014.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754,142 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in AT&T by 14.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in AT&T by 192.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,031 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co lifted its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,127 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

AT&T stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $192.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

