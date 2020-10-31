KBC Group NV Purchases 4,643 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $112,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,126,000 after purchasing an additional 623,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after buying an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,176,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 516,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $651,745,000 after buying an additional 122,396 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,616.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,510.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,463.65. The stock has a market cap of $1,099.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,738.24.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.