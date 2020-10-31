KBC Group NV Purchases 11,517 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

KBC Group NV grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.07% of The Trade Desk worth $16,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 105.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $39,632.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.77, for a total value of $661,874.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,313,399.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,789 shares of company stock worth $2,875,645 in the last ninety days. 13.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $566.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $540.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.64. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 228.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $675.00.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.91. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Stephens downgraded The Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $580.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $345.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.07.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.