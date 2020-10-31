KBC Group NV Has $21.72 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,335 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.16% of Cardinal Health worth $21,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

Shares of CAH opened at $45.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.04. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

