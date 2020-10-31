KBC Group NV Has $21.53 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,996 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $21,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,803,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,526,361,000 after buying an additional 1,890,718 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,556,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,298,000 after buying an additional 725,486 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,432,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,312,000 after buying an additional 177,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,857,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,241,000 after buying an additional 33,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.4% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,253,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,901,000 after buying an additional 138,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

Shares of AVB opened at $139.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.60. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

