KBC Group NV Has $21.17 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,153 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $21,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,716,000 after buying an additional 357,374 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 85,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $5,097,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $1,017,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,270 shares of company stock worth $11,147,920 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $96.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of -312.52, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $109.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.61.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.