KBC Group NV Has $190.08 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,835 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.1% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $190,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total transaction of $48,804.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,944. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $263.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $749.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.98. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

