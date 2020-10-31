KBC Group NV Has $19.40 Million Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,971 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $19,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,689,000 after purchasing an additional 49,648 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 10.5% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 410,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,277,000 after purchasing an additional 38,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 270,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 239,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $1,929,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $110.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.73 and a 200-day moving average of $89.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $115.04.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $338.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.64 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

